WGN recognizes Holy Trinity’s Mr. Bopp in new segment ‘You’re Awesome!’

WGN introduces a new segment called 'You're Awesome!' where we recognize a Chicagoan for their good deeds. On Wednesday we highlighted Tim Bopp, President of Holy Trinity High School.

Bopp is known by students and staff for spreading positivity and joy to every person he encounters. Bopp greets more than 300 students each day at the steps of Holy Trinity High School.

He's been faculty at the school since 1993 and is currently the president of the school.

You're awesome, Mr. Bopp.

