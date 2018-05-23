× ‘The Chew’ canceled months after chef Mario Batali left amidst misconduct allegations

NEW YORK — ABC’s “Good Morning America” is expanding to a third hour — and swallowing “The Chew” to make room.

The network said Wednesday the new third hour will air at 1 p.m. Eastern, which is often the spot for the cooking show. “GMA” starts at 7 a.m.

“The Chew” has aired for seven seasons. ABC didn’t reveal when the third hour of “GMA” will begin, but said “The Chew” episodes will air as planned until September.

Says Ben Sherwood, president of Disney/ABC Television: “We believe there is great opportunity for viewers and advertisers in expanding to a third hour.”

The announcement comes after celebrity chef Mario Batali left “The Chew” in December. Batali stepped down after four women accused him of inappropriate touching over a period of 20 years. He has apologized for those encounters.

The New York Police Department recently announced its investigating allegations of sexual misconduct leveled against Batali following a story on “60 Minutes” in which an unnamed woman accused Batali of drugging and sexually assaulting her in 2005.

Batali issued a statement to CBS denying that he assaulted the woman.