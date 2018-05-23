× Teen shot, woman grazed by bullet in Englewood

CHICAGO — A 17-year-old boy is in critical condition after a shooting in Englewood, police said Wednesday.

A 25-year-old woman was also grazed in her head in the attack.

According to the Chicago Police Department, the 17-year-old was walking in the 6800 block of South May Street about 10:22 p.m. Tuesday when someone exited a silver sedan and fired shots. The boy was taken in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center. The woman was treated and released.

The sedan then drove away, police said.