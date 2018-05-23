× Active police situation continues in Antioch; schools on soft lockdown

ANTIOCH, Ill. — Police activity has shut down part of Route 83 in unincorporated Antioch between Grass Lake and Beach Grove roads.

All District 34 schools are on soft lockdown until the situation is resolved, officials said. This includes one school in Lake Villa and four in Antioch.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, a driver rammed into an Antioch police car about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday after the officer pulled over the driver. A witness told authorities a shot may have been fired at the officer.

There was no police pursuit, officials said, but officers soon located the suspect’s car in unincorporated Antioch. The man is believed to have barricaded himself inside a home in the 40000 block of Route 83.

Police are on the scene. At least five people, including a young girl, could be seen being led out of the home Wednesday morning. It is not clear who else is inside.

No injuries were reported.

Metra has stopped North Central Service trains inbound and outbound from Round Lake Beach to Antioch.

This is a developing story.

Police activity shuts down Route 83 btw Grass Lake and Beach Grove pic.twitter.com/k8PIsMlIA2 — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) May 23, 2018