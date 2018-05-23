Midday Fix: Memorial Day drinks with Top Note Tonics

Mary Pellettieri
Recipes:
- Spanish Style G&T (Clasico)
- 1.5 oz Leatherbee Gin
- 3 -4 oz Top Note Indian Tonic
- Lemon Peel
- Cucumber Slice
- Juniper berries(optional)
- Angosteura Bitters
- Ice
- Mix gin, bitters, lemon peel and cucumber in a wine glass. Ice glass. Top with Top Note Tonic.
- Bitter Lemon and Cucumber Splash (non alcoholic)
o Juice and strain 1 cucumber (or purchase a press) (about 4 oz)
o Juice 1 Lemon (about 2 T)
o Pour Cucumber juice and Lemon juice in 16 oz Pint or 12 oz High Ball Glass
o Ice
o Pour in Top Note Bitter Lemon to taste (about 4 oz)
o Garnish – Lemon and Cucumber Wheel on Bamboo Pick
o To Batch;
o In a pitcher
o 2 Parts Cucumber Juice
o 1/4 Part Lemon Juice
o 1 – 1.5 Parts Top Note Bitter Lemon Tonic
o Genty Stir
-
-
- Pour over iced High Ball or Pints, and Garnish
-
- Moscow Mule
- 1.5 oz Koval Vodka
- 4 oz TopNote Ginger Beer
- Lime
- Ice
- Smash lime wedge in bottom of a copper mug. Pour in Vodka. Ice and top with Top Note Ginger Beer.
- Garnish with Lime wheel.