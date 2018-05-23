Midday Fix: Memorial Day drinks with Top Note Tonics

Mary Pellettieri

https://store.topnotetonic.com

Recipes:

  • Spanish Style G&T (Clasico)
    • 1.5 oz  Leatherbee Gin
    • 3 -4 oz Top Note Indian Tonic
    • Lemon Peel
    • Cucumber Slice
    • Juniper berries(optional)
    • Angosteura Bitters
    • Ice
      • Mix gin, bitters, lemon peel and cucumber in a wine glass. Ice glass.  Top with Top Note Tonic.

 

  • Bitter Lemon and Cucumber Splash  (non alcoholic)

 

o   Juice and strain 1 cucumber (or purchase a press) (about 4 oz)

o   Juice 1 Lemon (about 2 T)

o   Pour Cucumber juice and Lemon juice in 16 oz Pint or 12 oz High Ball Glass

o   Ice

o   Pour in Top Note Bitter Lemon to taste (about 4 oz)

o   Garnish – Lemon and Cucumber Wheel on Bamboo Pick

 

o   To Batch;

o   In a pitcher

o   2 Parts Cucumber Juice

o   1/4 Part Lemon Juice

o   1 – 1.5 Parts Top Note Bitter Lemon Tonic

o   Genty Stir

 

      • Pour over iced High Ball or Pints, and Garnish

 

  • Moscow Mule 
    • 1.5 oz Koval Vodka
    • 4 oz TopNote Ginger Beer
    • Lime
    • Ice
      • Smash lime wedge in bottom of a copper mug. Pour in Vodka. Ice and top with Top Note Ginger Beer.
      • Garnish with Lime wheel.