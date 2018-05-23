Lunchbreak: Caprese Salad

Scott Shulman, Executive Chef, Homestead on the Roof

Homestead on the Roof

1924 W. Chicago. Ave.

Chicago, IL60622

(773) 332-2354

http://www.homesteadontheroof.com/

Recipe:

Homestead Caprese

Ingredients:

Chrysanthemum Pesto – ¼ cup

Concassed Tomato – 1 tomato (4 pieces)

Dashi – 1 cup

Fresh Mozzarella – 1 fresh Ovolini mozzarella ball

Smoked soy sauce – 3 tbsp (can be store bought)

Micro basil – 2 sprigs

Directions:

Take 1 fresh Ovolini mozzarella ball and portion it into 4 “sushi rice” sized pieces.

Marinate concassed tomatoes in dashi and smoked soy sauce in a ziplock bag for at least an hour.

The marinated tomato slices will be placed on top of the mozzarella pieces.

The pesto will be put alongside the “sushi” in order to look like wasabi.

Add two drops of smoked soy sauce and a sprig of micro basil on each sushi to finish the dish.

Components:

Concassed Tomatoes

Ingredients:

Roma tomato – 1 tomato

Directions:

Make “x” at the bottom of the tomato with a paring knife.

Blanch in boiling water for 10-15 sections or until skin starts to peel away from “x”.

Immediately transfer into an ice bath (ice and water).

Let it cool down for 5-10 minutes.

Cut into 4 pieces of tuna sushi-sized tomato pieces.

Chrysanthemum Pesto

Ingredients:

1 lb. chrysanthemum (can be bought from specialty store or farmer’s market perhaps, or omitted)

1 cup cashews, roasted

1.5 cups olive oil

1 cup grated Parmesan

½ tbsp togarashi

4 tsp salt

Lemon zest – 3 lemons

Lime zest – 2 lemons

Directions:

Put all dry ingredients into food processor. Pulse for approx. 20 seconds.

Once it looks like the consistency of concrete, slowly add olive oil to bring together to a paste.

Dashi

Ingredients:

4 oz. kombu

4 oz. bonito flakes

4 qt. water

Directions:

In a 4 qt. container add kombu and water. Let sit in refrigerator overnight.

To make dashi, pour the water and kombu from the container into a pot and put on medium high heat.

Just as it begins to simmer, add bonito flakes and stir once.

Let it come back to a simmer and immediately take off the heat and cover with plastic wrap.

Let steep for 20 minutes. Strain and cool immediately.