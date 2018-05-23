FeedonThis: The National Anthem back in the NFL spotlight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's been one of the devisive issues not only in the NFL the last two years, but it's created a lot of talk across the entire world of sports.

Wednesday was another example as the NFL instituted some new guidelines for the National Anthem for the 2018 season.

During the Bears' OTA practice, Sam Acho had a number of thoughts on the policy, which we played on Sports Feed Wednesday.

Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman's reaction to his words were part of #FeedonThis from Wednesday's show which you can watch in the video above.

We've talked a lot about Manny Machado on Sports Feed the last few days as he makes his way to Chicago with the Orioles to face the White Sox this week.

That means the conversation about the All-Star shortstop continues among Cubs' fans who are hoping he might join the team in a trade this season or even in free agency in 2019.

Josh and Jarrett discussed this possibility in the video above.

Meanwhile Jarrett made a bit of a confession on his preference on how to drink Gatorade in the Social Fodder.

Hear what he told Josh in the video above.