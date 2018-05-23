× Does the volcanic eruption in Hawaii affect our weather here in Chicago?

Dear Tom,

Dwayne Stegner, Chicago

Dear Dwayne,

No, the Mount Kilauea volcano on the Big Island of Hawaii is not affecting weather in Chicago. The Hawaiian Islands are geographically one of the most remote and isolated land masses on Earth. Kilauea and its many fissures which are pouring out huge mounts of molten rock are causing massive problems in the immediate vicinity of the volcano, but no effects are occurring away from Hawaii. Gases, especially sulfur dioxide, and other fumes are being released and these have caused breathing difficulties for people who have inhaled them, but again these problems are confined to the immediate vicinity of Kilauea. The volcano has been in nearly continuous eruption since 1983.