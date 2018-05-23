Deputy used work computer to find photos of 14-year-old girl he groped, prosecutors say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO — Prosecutors have filed new charges against a 32-year-old San Diego deputy accused of groping a 14-year-old girl.

Authorities allege Timothy Wilson, 32, used a sheriff’s department computer to access information on his pending case, as well as photos of the teenage victim. He is charged with committing a lewd act with a 14-year-old and illegally accessing a sheriff's computer. He pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Wilson was arrested after prosecutors said he walked into a Panda Express on Main Street in Vista, Calif., and grabbed the 14-year-old girl’s buttocks while she was waiting in line to order food.

Since then, prosecutors said, he used his personal user ID to log in to the sheriff's database 44 times between March and May to find information about the girl. Wilson is accused of downloading photos of the victim and additional information about the case; he sent the data to a personal email address, prosecutors said.

Arresting officers found a department-issued notepad with information Wilson had written about the case, including the victim's home address.

If convicted of both charges, Wilson could be sentenced to three years and eight months in prison and required to register for life as a sex offender.

Wilson remains in jail in lieu of $200,000 bail.

"So relieved that the judge kept the bail where it is so that my daughter can sleep peacefully tonight," the victim's mother, Jenna Tanis, told KSWB. In the past, it "always brought a sense of comfort to us to know that the sheriffs are right there when we need them, and now we have a sense of betrayal."

She continued: "He’s a law enforcement officer with an album of pictures of my daughter’s backside. I don’t know how you react to that. I’m just very relieved he won't be on the streets tonight."