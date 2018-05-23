DePaul University is among many teams across the country who participate in video game competitions known as Esports.
DePaul University Esports competition
-
DePaul students, alums call for firing of athletic director
-
No threat detected after report of person with gun at DePaul
-
Second City, DePaul offer comedy filmmaking degree
-
Police search for 4 suspects in CTA Red Line robberies
-
Chicago woman killed at Wisconsin state park
-
-
Midday Fix: It’s not too late to apply for the Chicago City Council Latino Caucus Foundation Scholarships
-
America’s top school counselor is from Chicago!
-
Sweet Sixteen in a row for DePaul Women’s Basketball
-
The advice college students need to hear
-
DePaul women’s basketball joins March Madness after a Big East Tournament win
-
-
Paul M. Banks joins Sports Feed to talk College Basketball on Wednesday
-
Former Bears and White Sox announcer Joe McConnell dies at 79
-
What’s the right way to merge? Miscues often create tension in traffic