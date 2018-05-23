Baby taken by birth mother located on West Side

CHICAGO – A baby that was reportedly taken by her birth mother over a week ago has been located.

Authorities say three-month-old Royalty Wolf was located Wednesday near Francisco and Flournoy on the West Side. An ambulance was called to the scene and the baby was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The baby’s birth mother, Mikequera Randolph, 24, fled the area. Police are currently searching for her.

BREAKING: Baby Royalty was just found in the 11th District at Francisco and Flournoy. CFD on scene and she will be transported for evaluation. Mother has fled the location and we are trying to locate her. pic.twitter.com/nGvXLcDcFi — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) May 23, 2018

The baby and Randolph were last seen on May 14 during a visit supervised by D.C.F.S. near 15th and Avers in the Lawndale neighborhood.

Randolph fled with Royalty sparking a search.