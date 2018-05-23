Around Town celebrated National Lucky Penny Day by letting a penny decide where to go

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Penny date rules:

1) Choose a number between 10-20. (This will be the number of times you flip the penny)

2) Heads is right. Tales is left.

3) Every time you come to an intersection, flip the penny and turn the corresponding direction.

4) Once you flipped the amount of times you originally picked, stop. Look around. Make an Around Town out of where you are.

After flipping a penny 11 times, Ana ended up at Amazing Lock Service...and amazing, it was!

Amazing Lock Service:

3165 N. Halsted St.

Chicago, IL 60657

amazinglockservice.com