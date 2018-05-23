3 people injured after car crash in Sugar Grove

SUGAR GROVE, Ill. – Three people were seriously hurt in a car crash in the far west suburbs.

Police said two cars, a Toyota and a Subaru collided in front of a McDonalds on Route 47 and Park Avenue in Sugar Grove, Ill.

Two teenagers had to be extricated from one of the vehicles.

One of the teens was flown to a level one trauma center. The other was driven to the hospital. The male driver of the other car was also taken to a hospital.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.