2 firefighters hospitalized after extra-alarm fire in West Ridge

CHICAGO – Two firefighters were hospitalized after an extra-alarm fire at a West Ridge apartment building Wednesday evening.

A mayday response was called for a fire at the 6100 block of North Hoyne Avenue around 5:30 p.m., according to the Chicago Tribune. A mayday response is called when a firefighter gets trapped or lost in a fire.

The fire was declared out by about 6 p.m.

There was no information on the firefighters’ conditions.

No further information was provided.