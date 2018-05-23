Woman fatally shot by police in Gurnee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GURNEE, Ill. – One woman is dead after being fatally shot by police on Wednesday.

The woman was shot Wednesday afternoon in suburban Gurnee, Ill. near Chittenden Park just before 2 p.m.

Gurnee police said someone saw a suspicious white car with a bullet hole in the windshield. That person called police.

Police approached the car and saw an unconscious man in the passenger’s seat and a woman driving. The woman drove off and dumped the car off on Route 41, got out of car and started walking along the street with a long barrel firearm.

The man who was with the woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The woman engaged police who tried to stop her. Police then fatally shot her.

Two officers were hospitalized for evaluation but they were not injured—the evaluation is protocol.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.