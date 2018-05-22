Walter Payton faculty member accused of inappropriate behavior with former student

CHICAGO – A faculty member at Walter Payton College Prep High School is accused of engaging in “inappropriate behavior” with a former student.
The school sent out a letter informing students, parents and staff that the employee had been removed from his position, pending the outcome of an investigation.
A spokesperson for Chicago Public Schools released a statement saying inappropriate conduct would not be tolerated.
The statement was sent to the Chicago Tribune and said the following:
“Our top priority is ensuring students have a safe learning environment, and inappropriate staff conduct will not be tolerated. The teacher was removed from his position following allegations of misconduct and we will proceed with appropriate disciplinary measures pending the outcome of the matter.”