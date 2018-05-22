× Ramirez hits 14th homer, Indians rout Cubs 10-1 in rematch

CHICAGO — Jose Ramirez hit his 14th homer and the Cleveland Indians routed the Chicago Cubs 10-1 on Tuesday night in their first meeting at Wrigley Field since the 2016 World Series.

The AL Central leaders moved back to .500 with an easy victory against the team that beat them two years ago to end a 108-year championship drought.

Ramirez got the blowout going with his three-run drive in the third. The Indians scored four times in the inning while chasing a wild Tyler Chatwood (3-4) and simply poured it on after that.

Trevor Bauer (4-3) went six innings in his second straight scoreless start. The right-hander gave up seven hits and struck out six while walking two after shutting down Detroit over eight innings in a win last week.

Yonder Alonso had three of Cleveland’s 11 hits, including a three-run double in the fifth to make it 10-0.

Michael Brantley extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a pair of singles and scored two runs. Francisco Lindor added two hits and two runs, and the Indians started the two-game series on a winning note after the teams split two games in Cleveland last month.

Chatwood walked six while allowing four runs and four hits in 2 2/3 innings. Three of those walks came in the third, bringing his major league-leading total to 40, and the crowd of 37,168 let him hear it.

Ramirez delivered the big blow with his three-run drive to the right-field basket. Roberto Perez added a sacrifice fly, and the Indians sent nine batters to the plate in the inning.

Cubs manager Joe Maddon lifted Chatwood with runners on first and third after he threw four balls to Greg Allen. Mike Montgomery struck out Bauer to end the rally, but got tagged for six runs in 2 1/3 innings.

Chicago’s Ian Happ led off the ninth with a pinch-hit homer against Josh Tomlin.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Indians: Manager Terry Francona said “all reports are good” on OF Lonnie Chisenhall (strained right calf) after he had two hits for Triple-A Columbus on Monday. Chisenhall has been sidelined since April 7. … Francona said OF Bradley Zimmer (bruised left rib) could be ready to play by the weekend, whether he returns from the disabled list or goes on a rehab assignment.

UP NEXT

Indians: The Indians plan to recall RHP Adam Plutko (1-0, 3.68 ERA) from Triple-A Columbus, with the struggling Tomlin moved to the bullpen. Plutko picked up his first major league win about three weeks ago, pitching into the eighth inning against Toronto as the 26th man for a doubleheader.

Cubs: LHP Jon Lester (4-1, 2.52) looks to win his third straight start. The four-time All-Star allowed a combined two runs over 11 2/3 innings while beating the crosstown White Sox and Cincinnati Reds.