Police: Woman claiming group beat her in West Loop was intoxicated, injured herself in fall

CHICAGO — A 49-year-old woman who claimed she was beaten in the West Loop early Sunday was likely injured in a fall while she was intoxicated, police said Tuesday.

The still-unnamed woman made news after she told police she was assaulted by a group of women while walking near the Boeing building at 100 north Riverside Plaza around 5 a.m. Sunday. After she was found by a passerby, police were dispatched to the area for a possible criminal sexual assault, but when they arrived the woman said she was not sexually assaulted.

Police said Tuesday it appears the woman was intoxicated at the time of the incident, removed her own pants, and injured herself after stumbling and falling into a planter, knocking out a tooth.

After completing their investigation of the scene Sunday morning, police had said they would review surveillance footage from the nearby Boeing building.

Police said they are filing false report charges against the woman.