1 dead, 3 injured in Northwest Side shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — One person was killed and three others injured in a shooting on the Northwest Side early Tuesday.

The shooting happened about 2:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of West Belmont Avenue, according to the Chicago Police Department.

A 25-year-old man was killed.

Two victims are in critical condition: a 20-year-old man who was shot in his body and a 24-year-old woman who was shot in her neck.

The fourth victim, a 37-year-old man, was shot multiple times in his body; he is in serious condition.

This is a developing story.