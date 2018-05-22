No threat detected after report of person with gun at DePaul

CHICAGO — DePaul University officials said there was no threat to the community after a report of a person carrying a gun into a Daley Building classroom in the Loop campus.
In an email sent to students and faculty Tuesday evening, DePaul said their Public Safety Department and Chicago police immediately responded after receiving the report and determined the person was an off-duty law enforcement officer who is a student.
School officials said the campus was not evacuated, but said that while police were investigating, no one was let in the building.
One student posted about the incident on Twitter.
Read the email sent to students:
Earlier this evening, DePaul Public Safety received a report of a person carrying a gun inside a Daley Building classroom. Public Safety and Chicago Police immediately responded and determined the person was an off-duty law enforcement officer who is a student. The responding officers verified there was no threat to the community.