No threat detected after report of person with gun at DePaul

CHICAGO — DePaul University officials said there was no threat to the community after a report of a person carrying a gun into a Daley Building classroom in the Loop campus.

In an email sent to students and faculty Tuesday evening, DePaul said their Public Safety Department and Chicago police immediately responded after receiving the report and determined the person was an off-duty law enforcement officer who is a student.

School officials said the campus was not evacuated, but said that while police were investigating, no one was let in the building.

One student posted about the incident on Twitter.

We just evacuated the Loop campus at #DePaul and were told to move across the street. No word about what’s happening inside. #Chicago pic.twitter.com/VGmpZ3r3AK — Holly K. Sias (@HollySias) May 22, 2018

Read the email sent to students: