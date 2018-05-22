The WGN Morning News debuts new segment "My Chicago`s Very Own" where the talent shares their favorite Chicago memory.
My Chicago’s Very Own: Sarah remembers moments at Brookfield Zoo
My Chicago’s Very Own: Paul shares running memories with father and kids
My Chicago’s Very Own: Dean shares Chicago dog memories with his siblings
My Chicago’s Very Own: Robin remembers sledding as a kid
Mike Janssen named WGN News weekend weather forecaster
WGN Morning News B-Team spoofs ‘Growing Pains’ intro
Chicago’s Lakefront Trail separation project to resume, some Uptown residents concerned
Hundreds of school kids treated to brand-new shoes
‘I’m just tired of this’: Chicago students protest gun violence
Marley Kayden and Lauren Scott join Elliott Bambrough as new co-hosts of Chicago’s Best
Watch Robin Baumgarten run her first (and last) 1K
WGN’s Pat Tomasulo and wife Amy announce ‘Laugh Your Face Off’ fundraiser
Journey keyboardist and Chicago native Jonathan Cain talks about his new book “Don’t Stop Believin'”