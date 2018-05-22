Midday Fix: Shrimp and chayote stir-fry

Charles Phan

http://www.slanteddoor.com/

http://hardwaterbar.com/

https://www.riceandbones.com/

Chef Phan will be appearing at the National Restaurant Association Show, the industry’s largest trade show – the show is closed to the public.

https://show.restaurant.org/

Recipe:

Shrimp and Chayote Stir-Fry

Chayote is a light greet pear-shaped fruit that is native to Mexico and Central America. Widely used in Asian cooking, it is available at most Asian markets. Give it a try – it’s terrific in a stir-fry.

Serves 4-6

1 medium chayote, about 9 ounces

½ cup plus 1 teaspoon canola oil

½ teaspoon cornstarch

½ teaspoon fish sauce

Kosher salt

6 medium shrimp, about 5 ounces, peeled, deveined and halved lengthwise

½ teaspoon minced garlic

1 T rice wine, such as michiu or sake

Ground black pepper

Using a vegetable peeler, peel the chayote. Cut as you would a mango, by slicing the two meaty ends off and discarding the center seed. Julienne the chayote flesh. Bring a pot of salted water to a boil over high heat and blanch the chayote for about 4 minutes. Drain and set aside.

In a small bowl, combine 1 teaspoon of the oil, the cornstarch, ¼ teaspoon of the fish sauce and a pinch of salt. Stir together and add the shrimp. Let marinate for at least 10 minutes and up to 30 minutes.

Heat a wok over high heat until a drop of water evaporates on contact. Add the remaining ½ cup of oil and heat until shimmering. Add the shrimp and quickly stir-fry, about 30 seconds. Using a slotted spoon, scoop out the shrimp and discard most of the oil, leaving about 1 tablespoon in the wok. Add the garlic, blanched chayote, rice wine, and the remaining ¼ teaspoon fish sauce. Add pepper to taste. Serve warm.