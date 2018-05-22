Midday Fix: Shrimp and chayote stir-fry

Charles Phan
Chef Phan will be appearing at the National Restaurant Association Show, the industry’s largest trade show – the show is closed to the public.
Recipe:
Shrimp and Chayote Stir-Fry
Chayote is a light greet pear-shaped fruit that is native to Mexico and Central America. Widely used in Asian cooking, it is available at most Asian markets. Give it a try – it’s terrific in a stir-fry.
Serves 4-6
1 medium chayote, about 9 ounces
½ cup plus 1 teaspoon canola oil
½ teaspoon cornstarch
½ teaspoon fish sauce
Kosher salt
6 medium shrimp, about 5 ounces, peeled, deveined and halved lengthwise
½ teaspoon minced garlic
1 T rice wine, such as michiu or sake
Ground black pepper
Using a vegetable peeler, peel the chayote. Cut as you would a mango, by slicing the two meaty ends off and discarding the center seed. Julienne the chayote flesh. Bring a pot of salted water to a boil over high heat and blanch the chayote for about 4 minutes. Drain and set aside.
In a small bowl, combine 1 teaspoon of the oil, the cornstarch, ¼ teaspoon of the fish sauce and a pinch of salt. Stir together and add the shrimp. Let marinate for at least 10 minutes and up to 30 minutes.
Heat a wok over high heat until a drop of water evaporates on contact. Add the remaining ½ cup of oil and heat until shimmering. Add the shrimp and quickly stir-fry, about 30 seconds. Using a slotted spoon, scoop out the shrimp and discard most of the oil, leaving about 1 tablespoon in the wok. Add the garlic, blanched chayote, rice wine, and the remaining ¼ teaspoon fish sauce. Add pepper to taste. Serve warm.