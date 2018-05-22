× Markkanen named to NBA All-Rookie 1st Team

Bulls Forward Lauri Markkanen got a nice 21st Birthday present Tuesday afternoon. Markkanen was named to the NBA All-Rookie 1st team after averaging 15.2 ppg/7.5 rpg/36.2 3FG% this season. Markkanen received 76 first place and 21 second place votes.

Los Angeles’ Kyle Kuzma, Boston’s Jayson Tatu, Utah’s Donovan Mitchell, and Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons join Markkanen on the 1st team. Mitchell and Simmons were unanimous choices.