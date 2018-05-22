Lunchbreak: Grilled jalapeno poppers with smoked gouda

Mark Bittman
Jalapeno Poppers with Smoked Gouda
12 large jalapeno chiles
4 ounces cream cheese
1 cup finely shredded smoked Gouda
Salt
Chopped fresh cilantro for serving
- Start the coals or heat a gas grill for medium direct cooking. Make sure the grates are clean.
- Cut the jalapenos in half lengthwise but leave the halves connected at the stem. With your finger or a pointed spoon (like a grapefruit spoon), remove the seeds and white ribs from the halves. (Wear rubber gloves, or be careful not to touch your skin after handling the chiles.)
- Put the cream cheese and Gouda in a medium bowl with a little salt; mash until combined. Fill the jalapeno halves evenly with a small spoon and press the halves back together to close. (You can fill and refrigerate the jalapenos up to a day ahead.)
- Put the jalapenos on the grill directly over the fire. Close the lid and cook, carefully turning once, until the peppers have softened and browned (it’s okay if they char in spots) and the cheese has melted, 5 to 10 minutes. Transfer to a platter, sprinkle with cilantro, and serve.
Seafood Skewers with Croutons and Orange
1 1/2 Pounds 1-inch-thick skinless fish fillets or steaks
1 loaf crusty Italian Bread
6 tablespoons good-quality olive oil
Salt and Pepper
3 Oranges
- Start the grill coals or heat a gas grill for medium-high cooking. Make sure the grates are clean.
- Cut the fish and the bread into 1-to 1 ½ inch cubes. Toss the fish with 2 tablespoons of the oil in one bowl and the bread with the remaining 4 tablespoons oil in another. Season with salt and pepper.
- Slice off the peel at the top and bottom of an orange and set it, flat side down, on a cutting board. Cut downward to remove the peel, pith, and membrane to reveal the fruit. Then cut each orange section on both sides to remove it from the membrane. As you work, put the sections in a bowl. Repeat with the remaining oranges. Thread the fish, bread, and orange sections onto skewers, alternating them; save any juice that has accumulated into the bowl.
- Put the skewers on the grill directly over the fire. Close the lid and cook until the croutons are golden and the fish is just cooked through (peek inside in a few places to check), 4 to 5 minutes per side. Transfer to a platter, pour over any reserved orange juice and serve.