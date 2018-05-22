× Is the Gulf Stream slowing down? Does this have any weather consequences?

Dear Tom,

Is it true the Gulf Stream is slowing down? Does this have any weather consequences?

— Trey Allot

Dear Trey,

The Gulf Stream, actually the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation, or AMOC, is circulating at its slowest rate in 1,600 years, and in the last 150 years it has slowed by up to 20 percent. The AMOC moves northeast across the North Atlantic Ocean and releases heat into the atmosphere, thereby warming western Europe. Meltwater from Greenland is increasing due to global warming and this fresh water is reducing the salinity and density of the current. The current could possibly cease to flow and Europe would consequently experience a much colder climate.

