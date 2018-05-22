× For the 1st time since World Series, Indians face the Cubs at Wrigley Field

CHICAGO – Having been to just one of these since 1945, anything that can trigger the memories of a World Series for the Cubs is usually positive.

That’s especially the case this week, as their opponent from the Fall Classic two years ago makes their first return.

On Tuesday night the Cubs will host the Indians for the first time since Games 3, 4, and 5 of the World Series back in late October of 2016. It’s part of an overall four-game Interleague series between the teams, which began earlier in May when the Cubs and the Indians played in a two-game series in Cleveland.

Naturally, fans probably regarded the return to Progressive Field with more nostalgia, simply because the team won their first championship in 108 years in the ballpark. The return of the Indians to Wrigley Field brings back memories of an emotional weekend for fans, who saw the Fall Classic return for the first time in 71 years.

The Cubs lost the first two games they played during the stretch at Wrigley Field but rallied back to win Game 5 in a tight 3-2 game in which the Cubs got all their runs in the fourth inning. Aroldis Chapman came in for the 2 2/3 inning save as the Cubs stayed alive in the series, which finished with a championship after wins in Game 6 and 7 in Cleveland.

Like their meeting in Cleveland, the stakes won’t be nearly as high, but a good series would help either team’s average start to the season. The Indians are 22-23 to start the year yet hold a one game lead over the Twins for first in the AL Central. While better on the season with a 25-19 record, the Cubs remain in the middle of a fight for first early in the NL Central.

The teams spilt their quick two-game series in Cleveland on April 24th and 25th, with the Cubs winning the first game 10-3 but losing the second 4-1.

Tyler Chatwood starts the first game of the series tonight for the Cubs again Trevor Bauer, who had the start against the Cubs in Game 5 of the World Series.

It won’t be the stakes of that night, for sure, but the sight of a Cleveland baseball team at Wrigley Field figures to drum up some memories.