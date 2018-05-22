Father Pfleger celebrates birthday by standing on street asking Americans to put down guns

CHICAGO — Father Michael Pfleger spent his birthday on Tuesday standing in the middle of a street on the city’s South Side holding up a sign urging Americans to put down their guns.

The outspoken priest posted on Facebook that he would spend two hours standing in the middle of 79th Street and Racine Avenue holding up a sign that says, “AMERICAN PUT DOWN YOUR GUNS…STOP THE NRA SAVE OUR CHILDREN!”

He said his mentor, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., always spent his birthday doing something for others, so Pfleger wanted to do something as well. He said he wanted to draw attention to the “murdering of our children.”

Pfleger has spoken out about the city’s gun violence before. Just recently, he joined Chicago high school students when they took to the streets after the shooting in Texas.

Pfleger posted a Facebook live video of him on the street.

Tuesday was Pfleger’s 69th birthday.