× Cubs Game Notes For Tuesday vs. Cleveland

* The Cleveland Indians (1st – 112) and the Chicago Cubs (2nd – 104) lead MLB in runs scored during the month of May. However, the Cubs are just 9-9 (.500) for the month and the Indians are 7-11 (.389).

* The Indians are 2-4 in the first six games of their current road trip. Cleveland’s bullpen has an 11.00 ERA over that stretch, allowing at least one earned run in every game it has been asked to get more than three outs.

* The Cubs won four of six on their most recent road trip. The bats came alive in Cincinnati as they slashed .312/.417/.500 as a team over four games in the series (three wins). They return to Chicago where they will try to avoid losing three straight at home for the first time this season.

* Trevor Bauer (RHP) is coming off his best outing of the season at Detroit on May 16 – it was a four-hit, no-walk, 10-K, eight-inning gem – dropping his season ERA to 2.59, down 1.60 from last season.

* Tyler Chatwood (RHP) has surrendered just one home run in 43 innings this season, and he hasn’t allowed one to the last 138 batters he has faced, which is the third-longest active such streak by current starting pitchers in MLB (1st: McCullers Jr. – 165).

* In the month of May, Francisco Lindor (1.150) and Ian Happ (1.125) rank fourth and fifth, respectively, by highest OPS versus right-handed pitchers. Lindor (.370 OBP/.780 SLG) has done it with power and Happ (.449/.676) has used a mixed approach.