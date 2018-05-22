Blues Guitarist Melody Angel performs live on the WGN Morning News

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Melody Angel is a Chicago native who belts out the blues on her guitar at Rosa's Lounge most Thursday nights.

She'll soon make her theatrical debut, using music to comment on the circumstances and setting of the characters in "Father Comes Home From The Wars (Parts 1, 2 & 3)." The show kicks off this Friday, May 25, at the Goodman Theatre.

You can also catch Melody at the Chicago Blues Festival on June 8, where she'll play a Jimi Hendrix inspired rendition of the national anthem.

