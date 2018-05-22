5 seniors, 2 juniors at Fenwick High get perfect ACT score

OAK PARK, Ill. – Seven students at a suburban high school scored a perfect 36 on their ACTs.

Five seniors and two juniors at Fenwick High School in Oak Park, Ill., scored a 36 on the standardized test.

The school said the composite score for the class of 2018 was a 27.5—among the highest in the school’s history, according to school officials.

Martin Dawson, Nora O’Connor and James Heneghan will be attending the University of Notre Dame in the fall.

Thomas Bartecki and Jack Vomacka will be attending the University of Southern California.

Spencer Gallagher and Susan Zeh are juniors and are expected to graduate in 2019.