$42M Blue Line modernization slated for Belmont, Jefferson Park stations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel on Tuesday said the city is slated to spend $42 million to modernize the CTA Blue Line's Belmont and Jefferson Park stations.

Both projects come as part of a $492 million improvement and expansion project that will rehab 14 stations in all along the O'Hare Blue Line branch. When complete, passengers are expected to save 10 minutes on a round trip between Downtown and O'Hare.

Upgrades to the Belmont Blue Line terminal will cost $17 million and include a new steel canopy. The bus arrival and departure areas will feature new LED lighting, repaved surfaces and new signage, the mayor's office said.

There will also be a permanent prepaid bus boarding area; enhanced bus and train tacker signs; and additional heaters and windbreaks.

Jefferson Park improvements will cost $25 million and include new bus boarding areas that are ADA compliant, the mayor's office said. There will be wider loading islands and audio assistance.

Passengers can also expect updated bus and train canopies; new LED lighting; and custom windbreaks designed by conceptual artist Jamie Pawlus of Indianapolis.

“The Blue Line is in the midst of its largest modernization since it was extended to O’Hare over four decades ago, and today marks a major milestone in that progress,” Emanuel said. “By keeping the CTA moving forward we are keeping Chicago moving forward, creating good-paying jobs and ensuring our future is even brighter than our past.”