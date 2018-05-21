× White Sox Game Notes For Monday vs. Baltimore

* The Orioles lost three of four at Boston, including a 5-0 loss on Sunday in which they recorded 13 hits and scored zero runs. This matched the most hits the team has had in a game in which it went scoreless since moving to Baltimore (May 14, 1961 at Cleveland).

* The White Sox took three of four against the Rangers to win their first home series of the season. Over the last two games, both wins, Chicago pitching has allowed two earned runs on seven hits and four walks, to go along with 18 strikeouts.

* Chicago has recorded five or more hits in 26 consecutive games, good for the second longest active streak in the American League (Red Sox – 27 straight games).

* Andrew Cashner has struck out 8.23 batters per nine innings compared to 4.64 last season. That year-to-year improvement of 3.59 strikeouts per nine is the second highest among ERA qualifiers (Gerrit Cole – +4.88).

* Manny Machado is slashing .343/.419/.652 with 14 home runs and 42 RBI through 46 games this season. Through his first 46 games last year, Machado had a .225/.311/.445 slash line with 10 home runs and 25 RBI.

* In 17 games in May, Jose Abreu is batting .354 (23-for-65) with 10 extra-base hits and 13 RBI. Abreu is a career .379 hitter against the Orioles with seven home runs and 17 RBI in 26 games. Since the team moved to Baltimore in 1954, only Adrian Gonzalez (.383) has a higher batting average against the Orioles (minimum 100 plate appearances).