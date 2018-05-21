The new season of "3 Reasons Why" is now streaming on Netflix. Chicago area psychologist Michelle Epstein says many of this season's themes are troubling but that parents can use the show as a way talk about some tough topics.
What parents need to know about the new season of “13 Reasons”
