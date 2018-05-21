Police investigating 3 deaths in Winfield

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINFIELD, Ill. -- Police have confirmed that three bodies were found inside a home in west suburban Winfield Monday morning.

The home is in the 500 block of Jefferson, near Manchester.

A neighbor called 911 after hearing a dog barking next door, peeking in the window, and seeing bodies in the kitchen.

Police say the door was locked when they got there. They kicked it in, and once inside they found three people dead.

Neighbors tell WGN that an elderly couple in their late 70's lives in the home, along with their adult son.

The woman, whose husband called police, says it was the father's and son's bodies he saw.

Police have not officially identified the victims yet.

Neighbors say police were called to the home on Saturday for a domestic disturbance, after yelling was heard going on in the house.

The couple has another adult son who lives out of state.

Police are now waiting for a warrant to go back inside and begin processing the crime scene.

They say they do not believe the public is in danger.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.