Police alert residents after string of North Side armed robberies

CHICAGO -- Police are warning North Side residents after a string of armed robberies.

There have been at least eight armed robberies since late last week in the Roscoe Village area.

The president of a local neighborhood watch organization had a meeting with police Monday evening. He said he’s optimistic they’ll be able to contain what neighbors are describing as a mini crime wave.

Police released a list of where the incidents took place:

Incident Times and Locations:

1300 Block of W. Wellington on May 14 2018 at approximately 12:05 a.m.

1300 Block of W. Wellington on May 14, 2018 at approximately 12:20 a.m.

2200 Block of W. Melrose on May 14, 2018 between 1:00 a.m. – 1:15 a.m.

1800 Block of W. Roscoe on May 17, 2018 at approximately 1:00 a.m.

3500 Block of N. Leavitt on May 17, 2018 at approximately 1:05 a.m.

500 Block of W. Arlington on May 17, 2018 at approximately 2:30 a.m.

1800 Block of W. Larchmont on May 17, 2018 at approximately 3:00 p.m.

2100 Block of W. Byron on May 17, 2018 at approximately 5:00 p.m.

The first few happened very early last Thursday morning, and there have been several other encounters since. One of them includes an incident Saturday night that left a couple of neighbors literally screaming for their lives. They said they are still a bit shaken.

“As I turned around and took not three steps, the car turned and started following us and that’s when we knew something was definitely not quite right,” Dawn Timberlake, a Roscoe Village resident, said.

Miranda Byrd Jameson said her and Timberlake started screaming and scared them off.

On Monday evening, some residents met with officers in Area North to do more.

“We think that City Hall needs to give us more police officers in the 19th District and we’re working with the 19th district and local aldermen to try to make that happen,” Jason Elster, a member of Rose Village Neighbors, said.

Police said in these robberies, the suspects approach their victims from behind either showing a gun or putting it to the person’s head.

Locals said that warning they got from police is making all the difference.

“We knew to be watching out. We took every safety precaution we could think of and I think that saved us," Timberlake said.

In all the cases, the suspects were described as black males between 17 and 30, wearing hoodies, fleeing in a dark-colored vehicle.