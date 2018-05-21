× Patrick Kane enjoys a tournament to remember at the World Championship

CHICAGO – If he had it his way, the United States would have been playing for the Gold medal instead of the bronze.

In a perfect world, Patrick Kane wouldn’t have even been in Denmark for the World Championship. That would mean that he was still playing with the Blackhawks, who at this point would be in the conference finals or already have clinched a spot in the Stanley Cup Final.

Instead the winger, who was named the captain of Team USA, put on the best show of any individual at the tournament over the past two-and-a-half weeks.

Over the course of ten games, Kane scored eight goals and dished out 12 more assists, with his total of 20 points being the highest of the tournament.

It’s arguably the best the Blackhawks’ forward and 2016 NHL MVP has played in international competition for Team USA. While his ten games in the tournament were the most in a given year, Kane’s previous high in points was 12 during in the 2006 Men’s Under-18 World Championship in seven games. He also had ten points in seven games at the 2008 World Championship.

At the Olympic Winter Games, Kane had nine total points as part of Team USA in both 2010 (Vancouver) and 2014 (Sochi).

This surge by Kane during the World Championship comes in a second renaissance of his career in the NHL. Over the past three seasons, Kane has scored at least 76 points, including his 106 point MVP season of 2015-2016. This past season with the Blackhawks, Kane had 27 goals and 49 assists.

That season didn’t turn out as he hoped, but at least his time in May was a success in Europe.