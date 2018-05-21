× Opening the Wintrust era with a win: Sky knock off Liberty in first game at new home

CHICAGO – It’s certainly not the first basketball game to be played in the venue. In fact, Wintrust Arena has been hosting games for over a half-a-year by this point.

But for the Chicago Sky, everything was new on Sunday night. It was their first regular season game in the venue which they will now call home after previously playing the bulk of their games at Allstate Arena in Rosemont.

While time will tell how they’ll fare playing closer to the city that before, at least their first effort lived up to their new arena’s name.

The Sky held off a few charges late from the New York Liberty on Sunday, using a big game from Allie Quigley to win it 80-76 for the first victory at Wintrust Arena.

With 22 points, Quigley goes down as the Sky’s first leading scorer in a game at the venue. Rookie Gabby Williams, who had 12 points, had the honor of scoring the team’s first bucket in the new venue.

It’s the first of 17 games for the Sky at Wintrust Arena this season, with the team playing one exhibition game in early May before arriving at the venue. They’ll be back there for an early 11 AM start on Wednesday as the fact the Atlanta Dream, hoping to run their early record to 3-0.

At the same time, they can remain undefeated in their history in their new home.