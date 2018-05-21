MIKE JANSSEN NAMED WGN NEWS WEEKEND WEATHER FORECASTER

CHICAGO – May 21, 2018 – Mike Janssen has been named WGN Weekend Evening News and WGN Weekend News at Nine weather forecaster effective immediately according to Jennifer Lyons, WGN-TV News Director. Janssen is replacing Jim Ramsey, who retired from WGN-TV after a 30-year career at the station. Janssen will continue as a meteorologist for the WGN Weather Center on WGN, CLTV, http://www.WGNTV.com and the WGN Weather app.

Mike joined the WGN Weather Center in 2010 as a producer/forecaster, quickly making a mark by creating the “Friday Forecaster,” a fun segment on WGN Morning News. Before joining WGN-TV, Mike worked as a meteorologist and reporter at WSIL-TV in Carterville, Illinois; WYIN-TV in Merrillville, Indiana; and WGNO-TV in New Orleans, Louisiana. Mike’s first weekend on-air report in New Orleans occurred in 2005, just days before Hurricane Katrina made landfall.

Mike grew up in Herscher, Illinois and credits his father David, a former farmer, with getting him interested in weather. Janssen received his degree in mass communications from Southern Illinois University Carbondale and later furthered his education by studying meteorology at Mississippi State University.

