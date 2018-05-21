Midday Fix: DIY boredum busters for kids

Cheryl Leahy, Lifestyle Blogger and Chicago Parent Columnist

Projects:

Super Sponge Balls

Water balloons can be expensive in bulk and make a huge mess! Try these Super Sponge Balls for re-usable, inexpensive and fun to make.

Grab a package of sponges at a discount store

Cut the sponges into even strips, about 4 strips per sponge

Lay the strips on top of each other, four strips wide and four strips high

Cinch together with a rubber band or string

Fluff into a ball and soak in water- throw for a fun water ball fight!

Outdoor Wall Art

Kids love to draw on walls, so why not create an outdoor space designed to do just that? Grab clear shower curtain liner and attach to a fence or wall. Grab a pack of colorful dry erase markers and let them go to town. OR create a bullseye with the markers and use for target practice with your Super Sponge Balls.

Sand Sculptures

Have you ever wanted to keep your sandcastle? With this DIY mix, you can!

Mix 1 1/2 cups sand, 1 1/2 cups corn starch, 2 cups baking soda and 1 1/2 cups water in a medium-sized sauce pan (don’t use your best pan because the sand may scratch the bottom! I have a designated “craft pan” that I purchased from a thrift shop)

Heat over medium-high heat and continually stir until the mixture thickens, like a thick dough

Empty dough onto a baking sheet and allow to cool under a damp dish towel.

Once cool, knead until smooth and model your sand clay

To keep sand pliable, keep under a damp towel so it doesn’t dry out

Bake designs at 100 degrees for 2 hours and allow to cool in the oven before removing

Giant Bubbles

When it comes to bubbles, bigger is always better! Make your own super bubble solution at home and create it in a giant bucket or baby pool.