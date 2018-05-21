Illinois residents fleeing state for financial reasons

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

33,703.

That’s how many residents left Illinois last year.

People leave the state for a variety of reasons from weather to career opportunities.

But experts say Illinois’ population loss bucks national trends and is the opposite of what surrounding states are seeing.

WGN Investigates traveled to Nashville, Tennessee to catch up with Chicagoans who made the move for financial reasons. How did they know it made sense? Do they have any regrets?

You can calculator the cost of living in other cities with CNN’s Cost of Living Calculator.

WGN’s Ben Bradly reports.