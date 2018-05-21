× Heavy rainfall soaking portions of the Chicago area- Areal flood advisory issued for portions of Cook, Lake IL, Will, Kendall, Kane and DuPage counties

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Northern Kendall County in northeastern Illinois…

Southern Lake County in northeastern Illinois…

Northwestern Will County in northeastern Illinois…

Southeastern Kane County in northeastern Illinois…

DuPage County in northeastern Illinois…

Northwestern Cook County in northeastern Illinois…

* Until 115 PM CDT

* At 1012 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to showers

and thunderstorms. This and runoff from the rain that has already

fallen will cause urban and small stream flooding in the advisory

area. Radar estimates that up to 1.5 to 2 inches of rain has

fallen over the past hour over northern Kendall County and

similarly heavy rates can be expected as the area of showers and

thunderstorms lifts slowly northeast.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Chicago, Aurora, Naperville, Elgin, Arlington Heights, Evanston,

Schaumburg, Bolingbrook, Palatine, Skokie, Des Plaines, Mount

Prospect, Wheaton, Hoffman Estates, Oak Park, Downers Grove,

Glenview, Elmhurst, Lombard and Buffalo Grove.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or

ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as

well as other drainage areas and low-lying spots.