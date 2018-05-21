Monday brought another round of heavy rain to the metro area. Officially at O’Hare airport, rainfall measured 1.96 inches for today, bringing the month’s total to 7.31 inches. May, 2018 now ranks as the third wettest on record. The city’s rainiest May came in 1945 when 7.59 inches was observed. The weather system responsible for Monday’s drenching will move off across the lower Great Lakes on Tuesday, taking with it the threat of any significant rain, though low clouds, fog and patchy drizzle may linger much of the morning. Strong late May sunshine is then expected to begin dissipating the cloud cover. High pressure will drift across the region midweek, bringing dry conditions that are expected to last through Friday. Thunderstorms may return as very warm, and increasingly humid air arrives for the start of the Memorial day weekend.
Dry days to follow the area’s latest soaking
