× Dense fog expected to develop over water-logged Chicago Metro area overnight

Visibilities are expected to drop to 1/4 mile or less in many locales overnight as dense fog develops across the Chicago Metro area. The fog will occur area wide, but the lowest visibilities will be in low-lying rural areas. At 11 pm the visibility was between 1/4 and 1/2 mile in the I-88 corridor from DeKalb to Rochelle.

Winnebago-Boone-McHenry-Lake IL-Ogle-Lee-DeKalb-Kane-DuPage-Cook-

Kendall-Grundy-Will-Kankakee-Lake IN-

Including the cities of Rockford, Belvidere, Woodstock, Waukegan,

Oregon, Dixon, DeKalb, Aurora, Elgin, Wheaton, Chicago, Oswego,

Morris, Joliet, Kankakee, and Gary

952 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT TUESDAY…

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a Dense Fog

Advisory, which is in effect until 10 AM CDT Tuesday.

* VISIBILITY…A quarter mile or less at times.

* IMPACTS…Poor and rapidly changing visibilities in areas of

dense fog will make travel hazardous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be

reduced to less than one-quarter mile. If driving…slow down…

use your headlights…and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.