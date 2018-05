Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Heavy rains brought flooding to the Chicago area on Monday.

The WGN Weather Center says May might go on record as the wettest may the city has seen.

⛈ With a preliminary rainfall number of 1.98" today (7.33" for the month), we are creeping close to the wettest May in Chicago weather history

(7.59” May 1945). #ILwx — Mike Hamernik (@MikeHamernik) May 21, 2018

Rain over the weekend also contributed to flooding concerns.