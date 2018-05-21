Chef Fabio Viviani steps up a viewer’s Alfredo sauce in the latest “Fix My Recipe”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Top Chef alum Fabio Viviani of Chicago's Bar Siena, Prime & Provisions and Siena Tavern stops by to spruce up a viewer's Alfred sauce.

See his awesome update to this dinner favorite below.

Chef Fabio also talked about his partnership with PEPCID, which is sponsoring a new supper club experience.

"Feastly" connects passionate chefs with adventurous eaters seeking more authentic dining experiences by offering unique meals served in chefs’ supper clubs, testing kitchens and homes.

For more details on Feastly, visit eatfeastly.com.

Viewer Jenni's original recipe (Which Chef Fabio says is DELICIOUS AS IT IS):

Garlic Rosemary Steak w/ Alfredo Pasta

Steak: season with salt + pepper

Cooking Method: Use cast iron skillet, make sure it’s extremely hot, add olive oil, garlic cloves (sauté for a bit). Add butter + rosemary sprigs. Add steak & sear on each side (2-3 minutes each side). Then take steak + cast iron and leave in oven to cook until desired temperature (medium-rare, medium, etc). Take out of oven and rest steak on a wooden cutting board for a few minutes before serving.

Pasta: Boil hot water + milk (I usually do 3 parts water, 1 part milk) + salt. Add fettuccine pasta. Cook noodles until soft. Drain pasta + shock it.

Alfredo Sauce: Heat pan. Add 2 TBSP of olive oil + a bit of butter and melt. Add chopped garlic cloves and sauté. Add heavy whipping cream and stir. As it thickens, I add shredded mozzarella, parmessan, a bit of cream cheese too. Seasoning for sauce: pepper, salt, and Italian seasoning. For garnish—chopped parsley

TIPS FROM FABIO ON HOW TO MODIFY THE RECIPE

Steak:

• Use roasted garlic rub, chopped rosemary and black pepper mixed with oil and brush on surface

• Don’t salt the meat until AFTER you flip it

Alfredo Sauce:

• Add melted brown butter to sauce, cream and parmesan and pecorino (75/25 ratio), eliminate the mozzarella as it will make it too think

• Note - the brown butter will add a good nuttiness to it and great depth of flavor