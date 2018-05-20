× White Sox Game Notes For Sunday vs. Texas

* Despite having a 5.61 ERA, Mike Minor has three wins so far this season. It’s still early in the season, but no Texas pitcher has ever finished the season with a winning record and an ERA greater than 5.50 (minimum 150 IP).

* Reynaldo López is the third youngest pitcher to lead his team in ERA this season, behind Cincinnati’s Tyler Mahle and Luis Severino of the Yankees.

* Both the Rangers and the White Sox have struggled to start off this season. Texas is 18-29 – the worst through 47 games for Texas since 2007 (18-29). The White Sox are 12-30 – tied for worst ever thru 42 games for the Sox (1948, 12-30).

* José Abreu had his 10th consecutive game with a hit last night. Abreu has been exceptional in those last 10 games, batting .447 with an OBP of .512.