Sunday Brunch: Vegan BBQ Jackfruit Sandwiches

CHICAGO -- Angela Dennison, a registered dietitian at Wellness House, stopped by WGN to share her recipe for Vegan BBQ Jackfruit Sandwiches.

Wellness House is a cancer support non-profit in Hinsdale, Ill. She says plant-based eating has show to combat cancer.

Jackfruit is a popular fruit among vegans, who say it tastes just like pulled pork. The fruit comes from southeast Asia.

Taste of Wellness House Nutrition Fair

Saturday, June 9

9:30 am – 2:30 PM

Wellness House

131 N. County Line Rd.

Hinsdale, Ill.

BBQ Jackfruit Sandwiches

Ingredients:

2 20-Ounce cans of green Jackfruit, packed in water

2 medium shallots, diced

1 teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon smoked paprika

½ teaspoon chili powder

¼ teaspoon black pepper

¼ teaspoon liquid smoke (optional)

1 cup of BBQ sauce + more for topping

2 Tablespoons avocado oil

4 Whole Grain Buns

Optional Toppings:

Pickles, Coleslaw, Pickled Onions, Tomatoes, Jalapenos, Sliced Red Pepper, Slice of grilled pineapple

Directions: