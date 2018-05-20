Sunday Brunch: Vegan BBQ Jackfruit Sandwiches

CHICAGO -- Angela Dennison, a registered dietitian at Wellness House, stopped by WGN to share her recipe for Vegan BBQ Jackfruit Sandwiches.

Wellness House is a cancer support non-profit in Hinsdale, Ill. She says plant-based eating has show to combat cancer.

Jackfruit is a popular fruit among vegans, who say it tastes just like pulled pork. The fruit comes from southeast Asia.

Taste of Wellness House Nutrition Fair
Saturday, June 9
9:30 am – 2:30 PM
Wellness House
131 N. County Line Rd.
Hinsdale, Ill.

BBQ Jackfruit Sandwiches

Ingredients:

  • 2 20-Ounce cans of green Jackfruit, packed in water
  • 2 medium shallots, diced
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • ½ teaspoon smoked paprika
  • ½ teaspoon chili powder
  • ¼ teaspoon black pepper
  • ¼ teaspoon liquid smoke (optional)
  • 1 cup of BBQ sauce + more for topping
  • 2 Tablespoons avocado oil
  • 4 Whole Grain Buns

Optional Toppings:

Pickles, Coleslaw, Pickled Onions, Tomatoes, Jalapenos, Sliced Red Pepper, Slice of grilled pineapple

Directions:

  1. Wash the outside of the cans of Jackfruit prior to opening
  2. Drain and rinse Jackfruit in a colander; allow to dry either by air or patting with paper towel
  3. Cut the core portion of the Jackfruit off the individual pieces and discard
  4. Dice shallots
  5. Place avocado oil in your pain and warm on medium heat
  6. Place shallots and Jackfruit into your warm pan and allow to cook for 5 minutes
  7. Add garlic powder, smoked paprika, chili powder, black pepper and allow to cook for another 2 minutes
  8. Add BBQ sauce, reduce to medium-low heat and allow to cook for 20-30 minutes
  9. As the Jackfruit is cooking, the texture will be begin to soften. Use two forks to shred the Jackfruit
  10. Before taking the Jackfruit off the heat, add the liquid smoke and stir to coat, cook for 1-2 more minutes
  11. Enjoy on a whole grain bun with your topping of choice!