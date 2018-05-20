Sunday Brunch: Vegan BBQ Jackfruit Sandwiches

CHICAGO -- Angela Dennison, a registered dietitian at Wellness House, stopped by WGN to share her recipe for Vegan BBQ Jackfruit Sandwiches.
Wellness House is a cancer support non-profit in Hinsdale, Ill. She says plant-based eating has show to combat cancer.
Jackfruit is a popular fruit among vegans, who say it tastes just like pulled pork. The fruit comes from southeast Asia.
Taste of Wellness House Nutrition Fair
Saturday, June 9
9:30 am – 2:30 PM
Wellness House
131 N. County Line Rd.
Hinsdale, Ill.
BBQ Jackfruit Sandwiches
Ingredients:
- 2 20-Ounce cans of green Jackfruit, packed in water
- 2 medium shallots, diced
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon smoked paprika
- ½ teaspoon chili powder
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- ¼ teaspoon liquid smoke (optional)
- 1 cup of BBQ sauce + more for topping
- 2 Tablespoons avocado oil
- 4 Whole Grain Buns
Optional Toppings:
Pickles, Coleslaw, Pickled Onions, Tomatoes, Jalapenos, Sliced Red Pepper, Slice of grilled pineapple
Directions:
- Wash the outside of the cans of Jackfruit prior to opening
- Drain and rinse Jackfruit in a colander; allow to dry either by air or patting with paper towel
- Cut the core portion of the Jackfruit off the individual pieces and discard
- Dice shallots
- Place avocado oil in your pain and warm on medium heat
- Place shallots and Jackfruit into your warm pan and allow to cook for 5 minutes
- Add garlic powder, smoked paprika, chili powder, black pepper and allow to cook for another 2 minutes
- Add BBQ sauce, reduce to medium-low heat and allow to cook for 20-30 minutes
- As the Jackfruit is cooking, the texture will be begin to soften. Use two forks to shred the Jackfruit
- Before taking the Jackfruit off the heat, add the liquid smoke and stir to coat, cook for 1-2 more minutes
- Enjoy on a whole grain bun with your topping of choice!