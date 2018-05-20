× Lopez goes 8 innings as White Sox blank Rangers 3-0

CHICAGO — Reynaldo Lopez allowed only two hits in a career-high eight innings and the Chicago White Sox beat the Texas Rangers 3-0 on Sunday for their first home series win this season.

Lopez (1-3) struck out eight and walked two in his first victory since Sept. 22 against Kansas City. The 24-year-old right-hander has been Chicago’s best starter this year, but has been hurt by poor run support.

Leury Garcia had two hits and two RBIs, and Welington Castillo homered as the major league-worst White Sox (13-30) took three of four against last-place Texas. They won consecutive games for the first time since winning three in a row at Kansas City from April 26-28.

Texas (18-30) lost for the sixth time in eight games. Mike Minor (3-3) struck out nine in five innings, but was charged with three runs and six hits.

Shin-Soo Choo singled in the first and Carlos Perez led off the third with a double for the Rangers’ only hits. Jace Fry pitched a perfect ninth for his first career save.

Lopez was visited by manager Rick Renteria after he walked Delino DeShields with two outs in the eighth. The crowd cheered when Renteria left Lopez in, and the pitcher pounded his chest after he struck out Choo swinging to end the inning.

Castillo put the White Sox in front with a one-out drive deep into the seats in left in the second. Garcia added an opposite-field, two-run single in the third, with Tim Anderson sliding in ahead of Perez’s tag.