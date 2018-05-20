FeedonThis: For starters, the Cubs and White Sox were great

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's not happened a lot in 2018, so Sunday was a great day for both sides of town.

Yu Darvish delivered a strong performance for the Cubs in Cincinnati while Reynaldo Lopez had strong effort for the White Sox in a win over the Rangers at Guaranteed Rate Field.

It's encouraging for both pitchers, who struggled recently before delivering a gem on Sunday.

A discussion on both pitchers was part of #FeedonThis from Sports Feed with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman and you watch that segment in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meanwhile the Bulls got a chance to take a closer look at some potential future players this weekend at Quest Multisport at the NBA Combine.

The best college players gathered not only to show off their skills for owners but also talk with them as well.

Josh and Jarrett discussed some possible selections for the team in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meanwhile Joel Embiid is back on Social Fodder Sunday, this time because of a waterslide.

See the video in the video above.