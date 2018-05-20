× Fearing kidnapped 3-month-old is in danger, community prays for her safe return

CHICAGO — A Chicago family is asking for help in finding the kidnapped infant they were fostering.

At a vigil Sunday, community members prayed for the safe return of 3-month-old Royalty Wolf, who was abducted by her birth mother last Monday during a supervised visit at the foster home near the 1500 block of South Avers.

Officials say they worry for the baby’s safety because her mother, Mikequera Randolf, has a long history of violent and unstable behavior.

The child was wearing pink pajamas. Mikequera was wearing a pink shirt, blue jeans and has a tattoo on her chest of a heart. She’s known to frequent the area around Pulaski and Ferdinand in Humboldt Park.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.